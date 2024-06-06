Tess Liautaud travels on the “train of desperation” on new single ‘Here Go The Lovers’

Tess Liautaud has reflected on a love that was on ‘Here Go The Lovers’, a new single lifted from her forthcoming sophomore album.

The folk-pop track is a collaboration with Liautaud’s band, comprising drummer Elmore Jones, pianist Frankie Daly, guitarist Adam Hattaway and Michael Kime on bass.

Led by Liautaud’s honeyed vocals, the group deliver a sonically rich and lyrically engaging track, evoking the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Lucinda Williams.

‘Here Go The Lovers’ opens with warm guitar melodies and twinkly piano keys, with the sparse instrumentation allowing Liautaud’s rustic voice to shine.

This blissful and simplistic sound feels instantly summery, with a leisurely folk vibe that feels purpose built for an afternoon bike ride or picnic in the park.

The production is later enriched by a host sonic flourishes, from chiming tambourines to driving drum beats and vocal harmonies.

The result is an extremely textured sound that feels like quintessential folk-country, helped along by the twang of guitars and whirring basslines.

Towards the end of the track, Liautaud makes space for pure instrumentals, allowing the symphony of the band to rightfully take centre stage.

For all its country flairs, ‘Here Go The Lovers’ possesses a clear ear for pop stylings, with memorable vocal riffs and a hook so catchy it’s destined for earworm status.

While the sound of ‘Here Go The Lovers’ might feel at home on a Springsteen or Williams record, it’s Liautaud lyrics that recall the likes of Bob Dylan or John Lennon.

She paints vivid images with the finesse, recounting a tale of lost love with an authorial quality seemingly pulled from a storybook. “Two lovers turn into ash,” she coos, “stirring up the past just to let it blow away.”

It’s a relatable story of the one that got away, as Liautaud likens waiting around for a partner to “waiting on that train of desperation.”

It isn’t long, however, before Liautaud moves on and “hits the road,” ending the story on a note of triumph as she accepts love’s fleetingness and can “finally see my soul.”

‘Here Go The Lovers’ is accompanied by an official music video, and is the latest single lifted from Liautaud’s upcoming album ‘Blue Mind’. That project is set for release on October 18, but in the meantime you can listen to ‘Here Go The Lovers’ below.