Video premiere: Lost Casual is lost in love’s desert in new video for ‘Woman’

Needle In The Hay finalist Lost Casual hitchhikes in the desert in the official music video for latest single ‘Woman’.

Lost Casual has today (June 7) shared the music video for his latest single ‘Woman’.

Directed by Stephanie Senior, the clip finds the Sydney singer-songwriter stranded in a desert landscape, before making his way to the colourful home of featured artist, Drea.

Elsewhere, Lost Casual tries to hitchhike with no cars in sight, jams in the bathtub and attempts an unsolvable puzzle.

The clip brings to life the subject of ‘Woman’, which sees Lost Casual — known offstage as Kyle Daniels-Maguire — endure the heartache and confusion of an undefined relationship.

He sings of an emotionally unavailable partner who still occupies his mind despite his better judgement, with Drea — an Australian Idol 2024 finalist — adding a female perspective in the track’s final moments. Watch the music video, premiering on Happy, below.

“I ended up writing about a specific situationship I had with someone,” Lost Casual explained of ‘Woman’ in a press statement. “I was completely captivated, obsessed you could say — even though I knew it wasn’t good for me.”

Produced by Daniels-Maguire himself, the single coasts on groovy instrumentation and catchy melodies, with a carefree sound that makes it feel like a summertime sizzler.

‘Woman’ marks Lost Casual’s first release since the fellow single ‘Translation’, which arrived in November of last year.

Last month, ‘Woman’ landed Lost Casual on the finalist list for Needle In The Hay’s 2023 edition, where he was named alongside the likes of Joan and the Giants, Juice Webster and Yung Milla.

With its infectious grooves and heartfelt lyrics, ‘Woman’ was a more than worthy entrant for NITH 2023. Get caught up with Lost Casual’s music video above.