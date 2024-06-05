Perth’s hottest new indie outfit, Fool Nelson, share debut EP ‘Falling Apart’

Boorloo’s three-piece outfit, Fool Nelson have released their highly anticipated debut EP ‘Falling Apart’ onto the world

Has to be said, we were keen for this one to land. Produced by Andy Lawson (who’s worked with Noah Dillon, Mitch Santiago and Death by Denim) and mastered by Steve Smart (King Stingray, The Buoys, Ocean Alley), the record is a potently perfect blend of nostalgia-tinged grunge and raw emotional melodies.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Alvvays, Slow Pulp and beabadoobee, Fool Nelson has crafted an immersive soundscape that’s equal parts familiar and fresh.

The title track, ‘Falling Apart’, sets the tone with layers of sun-drenched guitars and heartfelt vocals weaving through a tapestry of driving rhythms. It’s a sonic journey that’s both intimate and expansive, resonating with emotion and relatable themes.

‘Falling Apart’ isn’t just a song, it’s the emotional core of the entire EP. As the band explains: “The songs all kind of fit together with a common thread of us accepting that we’re not in control of everything in our lives and finding ways to deal with that.” This exploration of vulnerability and self-acceptance is a theme that runs deep throughout the record.

Tracks like ‘Alright’ explode with pulsating bass lines and infectious guitars, while ‘Fading’ evokes a carefree groove that allows frontman Tom Broadbent’s soaring vocals to take center stage. Closing track ‘Level’ builds to a powerful crescendo, leaving a sense of reflection that’s both poignant and uplifting.

The band are hitting the road for a headline WA tour, with a string of support slots for Aussie legends Old Mervs across the country and New Zealand.

They’ve already shared the stage with the likes of Ball Park Music, The Grogans and The Rions, and even scored a coveted slot at Groovin’ in the Moo after winning triple j Unearthed’s competition.

Catch ‘Falling Apart’ on all platforms now, and be sure to grab tickets to their upcoming tour here.