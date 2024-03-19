King Stingray drop feel good anthem ‘Through the Trees’

Aussie favourites, King Stingray, are back with a feel-good anthem that’s sure to lift your spirits

Their latest single, ‘Through the Trees,’ is all about resilience and finding the silver lining in tough times.

According to the band, the song might sound like a carefree road trip tune on the surface, but it carries a deeper message about cherishing every moment and overcoming life’s hurdles.

It’s the kind of track that makes you want to roll down the windows and sing along at the top of your lungs.

To accompany the release, they’ve put together a heartwarming video shot in their hometown in the Northern Territory.

Directed by Sam Brumby, the video offers a glimpse into the band’s world and the stunning landscapes that inspire their music. (The full video drops this arvo – Wednesday 20th March at 12pm AEDT).

‘Through the Trees’ made its debut at the Golden Plains festival, where it got everyone grooving and singing along. Fans have been buzzing on social media about the new track and speculating about what’s next from the band.

Speaking of what’s next, King Stingray has been dropping hints about their upcoming album, promising even more feel-good tunes to come.

And if that’s not enough excitement, they’ve announced their biggest US tour yet, teaming up with the legendary King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard for a coast-to-coast adventure, plus, they join a heavywight lineup at Bass In The Grass festival in their hometown on the 18th of May.

So, if you’re in need of a pick-me-up or just want to vibe to some awesome tunes, give ‘Through the Trees’ a listen. It’s the perfect soundtrack for embracing life’s challenges and coming out stronger on the other side.