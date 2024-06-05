Jamie xx Announces Long-Awaited Second Album, ‘In Waves’

Nine years on from the genre-bending ‘In Colour’, Jamie xx returns with a sun-kissed sonic odyssey

The xx mastermind is finally gracing us with a solo follow-up, titled “In Waves” and due September 20th via Young / Remote Control.

Mark your calendars, because this 12-track journey promises emotional highs, pulsating energy, and a stellar cast of collaborators. Robyn. The Avalanches. Kelsey Lu. Even Jamie’s xx bandmates, Romy and Oliver.

The first taste of this sonic feast comes in the form of the recently released “Treat Each Other Right.” A frantic fusion of breakbeats and futuristic soul, it perfectly encapsulates the album’s vibe – dance floor euphoria with a healthy dose of introspection.

Word on the street is “In Waves” is heavily influenced by Jamie’s recent experiences – the pandemic, self-discovery, and a newfound love of catching waves (which explains the album title, duh). Get ready for introspective jams soundtracked by crashing cymbals and sun-drenched melodies.

Not one to disappoint, Jamie’s been road-testing the new tracks during DJ sets, ensuring maximum footwork on release. Plus, he recently previewed the album at his legendary “The Floor” residency in London. The hype is real.

“I wanted to make something fun, joyful and introspective all at once,” says Jamie. Mission accomplished, we reckon.

There’s more! The “Treat Each Other Right” video is a maximalist masterpiece courtesy of director Rosie Marks. “In Waves” will also be available on all formats, with a Deluxe LP boasting bonus tracks featuring the legendary Erykah Badu.

To top it all off, Jamie’s throwing a massive hometown gig at London’s Alexandra Palace on September 26th, with festival appearances locked in throughout the summer.

Preorder “In Waves” here.