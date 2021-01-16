Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration

At Joe Biden’s inauguration concert, Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen have joined the already substantial music lineup.

On January 20th, president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration will swear him in as the 46th president of the United States, replacing the country’s new impeachment record-setter Donald Trump.

It’ll be a little bit different to previous inaugurations – understandably, considering cramming tens of thousands of people into the boulevard in front of the Capitol building doesn’t sound like the finest idea right now. In line with the times, certain portions of Joe Biden’s inauguration will be delivered virtually, and part of the show will be a 90-minute concert featuring some pretty huge names.

Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen (who, thanks to Biden’s win, will unfortunately not be moving to Australia) are the latest to join the lineup. They’ll join previously announced talent including Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, and Bon Jovi.

The concert, titled Celebrating America, will be hosted by Tom Hanks and feature appearances from Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, and the man of the hour, Joe Biden.

You might remember when Donald Trump was sworn into office in 2016, he became a little desperate looking for a single musician that would support his cause. In a significant step down from Beyoncé (who performed at Obama’s 2008 inauguration) he finally settled on 3 Doors Down, but that wasn’t before Moby, Elton John, Celine Dion, Charlotte Church, and many others rejected offers to play.

Following that somewhat stunted start to Trump’s musical legacy, his four years in office saw a number of musicians send cease and desist orders after they found out Trump was playing their songs at public events.

These musicians (or estates thereof) included The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Phil Collins, Adele, Elton John, Nickelback, Rihanna, Prince, the Beatles, personal Trump favourite Guns N’ Roses, and many others.