Bruce Springsteen will be on the “next plane” to Australia if Trump wins election

The original boss, Bruce Springsteen, has said he thinks Donald Trump won’t win his re-election bid. Although if it does happen, the legend behind Born in the USA will ride off into the sunset towards greener pastures here in Australia.

Whether it was out of politeness to Australians or a bit of a mix up with New Zealand is unclear, however Springsteen has never been shy in his criticism for Trump. Previously he told the president to “put on a fucking mask”, as well as signing an open letter to restrict his music being played at Trump rallies.

Springsteen being a long time democrat, he told the Daily Telegraph that “If Trump is reelected — which he will not be; I’m predicting right now he’s gonna lose — if by some happenstance he should be, I’ll see you on the next plane.”

If this is not all talk, such the slew of celebrities that made the same promise like Miley Cyrus in 2016, Bruce Springsteen could be gracing our country, and hopefully performing The River alongside Angie McMahon on the piano. A poor Happy writer can dream, if only that wouldn’t require another four years of republican leadership.

Whether Springers is bound for Australia is yet to be seen, however if there is any good left in this world he and other are going to keep fighting the fellow who tried to downplay the severity of COVID-19 before catching it himself.