Not in the air tonight: Phil Collins slaps Donald Trump with a cease and desist

Phil Collins is the latest in a long lineage of bands to tell Donald Trump to rack off and stop using their music at campaign rallies.

You’d think Donald Trump would get the hint. Yet, after copping a cease and desist from practically every band imaginable, it seems the President of the United States remains unphased in his one-man mission to acquire the most cease and desist notices ever bestowed upon a single person.

Following a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday night, Phil Collins has become the latest artist to issue Donald Trump with a legal notice, after the president blasted his 1981 In The Air Tonight prior to taking the stage.

Collins joins an impressive lineup of artists who have served the president with a cease and desist notice, including (but not limited to) The Rolling Stones, Neil Young, The Beatles, Adele, Bruce Springsteen, Rihanna, Elton John, Nickelback, Prince, and many more, as well as Donald Trump’s very own favourite: Guns N’ Roses.

IS THE TRUMP RALLY PLAYING PHIL COLLINS??? IS THIS WHAT I AM SEEING ON THE NEWS??? EXCUSE ME??? — 💀king of the pumpkin patch🎃 (@trickycrayon) October 14, 2020

As the Phil Collins song draws to a close, it’s worth noting that Trump’s rally playlist is really stuck in the 80s — Allan Piper (@apiper13) October 14, 2020

Trump’s choice of In The Air Tonight has also drawn criticism due to the fact that the country is currently going through a major pandemic spread by an airborne virus. But, of course, Trump has never been one for subtleties.

TRUMP IS PLAYING PHIL COLLINS AT HIS RALLY WHAT CAN U FEEL IN THE AIR SIR – THE CORONA??? — des 🔪 (@TOZIERMULANEY) October 14, 2020

A representative for Collins has assured that they have already sent Donald Trump a cease and desist notice. At this point, band’s are most likely just keeping them on hand.

And as always, we’re here for the memes.