The Better Call Saul star that’s now delivering for Amazon to make ends meet

Hollywood go brr.

The entertainment industry’s relentless unpredictability has hit home for a beloved character actor from one of television’s most acclaimed series.

John Christian Love, known to millions as Ernesto from Better Call Saul, has revealed he is now working as an Amazon delivery driver to make ends meet.

The actor, previously credited as Brandon K. Hampton, shared his career pivot on the AmazonDSPDrivers subreddit with a post titled ‘Delivering smiles & autographs,’ complete with a photo of himself behind the wheel of a delivery van.

“It sucks. But 1 delivery at a time,” Love wrote, candidly addressing fellow drivers while acknowledging that acting work has dried up.

He explained that his memorable role in the Breaking Bad prequel “wasn’t the breakout I was hoping for.”

Compounding his struggles, Love revealed he worked on a significant film opposite Lily Gladstone and Bryan Cranston titled Lone Wolf, but production collapsed last year due to budget issues, leaving him unpaid.

Despite his challenges, he spoke warmly of Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, praising his work ethic.

Love’s story echoes a growing reality for working actors navigating an unforgiving industry.