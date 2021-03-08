Around the world today, quirky and awe-inspiring events celebrating International Women’s Day are being held both virtually and in-person.
From creative art classes to unique forms of storytelling, this year’s round-up of International Women’s Day events has gone the extra mile.
We’ve selected the few that caught our eye being hosted right now across Australia, the U.K. the U.S., and Africa.
London, U.K.
Today, The Bechdel Sound Test (located in London) is hosting the virtual Bechdel Online Feminist Pop Culture Quiz: testing women’s pop culture knowledge.
Detailed on their Facebook page, “the quiz will be interactive and hosted via Zoom with special giveaways and laughs a plenty in an evening to raise money for a very worthwhile charity Young Women’s Trust.”
Tickets are on a “donate what you can afford” basis with 100% of proceeds going to the Young Women’s Trust.
TONIGHT! Join us https://t.co/2rkX47sVxT
— The Bechdel Sound Test (@thebechdelsound) March 7, 2021
Canberra, Australia
In Canberra, the Girls Can’t Surf: IWD 2021 preview screening “follows the journey of a band of renegade surfers who took on the male-dominated professional surfing world to achieve equality and change the sport forever.”
Featuring a strong line up of surf talents including Jodie Cooper, Frieda Zamba, and Pauline Menczer (to name just a few), Girls Can’t Surf “is a wild ride of clashing personalities, sexism, adventure and heartbreak, with each woman fighting against the odds to make their dreams of competing a reality.”
Last chance to secure tickets to our virtual Q&A preview screening of GIRLS CAN’T SURF tonight at 6:30pm!
The virtual Q&A will feature Layne Beachley, Pam Burridge, Pauline Menczer, Jodie Cooper and director Chris Nellius.
Book your tickets now!https://t.co/UDqhDiybYz pic.twitter.com/4qhbJCSN9R
— Dendy Sydney (@DendySydney) March 8, 2021
New York City, U.S.
The virtual Colour Me Nude pop-up event, hosted by Happy Creative Dig (New York), promotes “Body Confidence Through Art & Creativity.”
Exploring how the media visually creates an ideal of women’s bodies, the workshop aims to celebrate all body types and “challenge” the “media’s definition of beauty” and accept “all bodies through art and creativity.”
“Here’s to strong women! May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”
Save the date on Sunday, March 7 @ 2:30 pm EST with Artist Jennifer @inthe_nud for Color Me Nude “A Celebration of Women”- Not Your Typical Figurative Painting (Via Zoom)!
Let us all Choose To C pic.twitter.com/VCtTnle3lj
— Happy Creative Dig (@HappyCreativeD) March 4, 2021
Tanzania
The Women in data science conference: WiDS Africa independent event is being virtually hosted in Tanzania, with the aim to engage their community of diverse women in the field.
“We will watch the WiDS Stanford Livestream as well as feature Africa specific lightning talks, panel discussions, Keynote speech, and end with a networking event,” the event states.
African based @H3ABioNet in collaboration with @dLabTz and @MSFTResearch has organized Women in Data Science @WiDS_Worldwide Africa Conference for the first time ever to take place on 8th of March 2021.
See our website for more: https://t.co/OMFrlUUCeD #IWD2021 #WomeninSTEM pic.twitter.com/T7Qzw16puH
— WIDS AFRICA (@WiDS_Africa) February 16, 2021
Virtual
A live Zoom show titled Fairy Tales for Smart Girls celebrates International Women’s Day through the art of storytelling led by American musician/storyteller/educator Odds Bodkin. In this event, “he tells his funniest, most clever fairy tales for and about girls.”
The event reads: “From around the world come his four classic stories. The Wise Little Girl, a tale from Russia. Prezzemolina, an astonishing yarn from Italy. The Three Spinning Fairies, a Grimm’s favourite with a refusal-to-be-bored message. And Tale of the Kittens, a sing-along story… From Odds Bodkin’s state-of-the-art Zoom studio he tells these tales with voices, sounds and lively music on 12-string guitars and Celtic harp.”
Tonight at 5 pm…Live on ZOOM…Odds Bodkin’s Fairy Tales for Smart Girls! https://t.co/Fup9bkTisy
— Odds Bodkin (@OddsBodkinStory) March 7, 2021