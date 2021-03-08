Around the world today, quirky and awe-inspiring events celebrating International Women’s Day are being held both virtually and in-person.

From creative art classes to unique forms of storytelling, this year’s round-up of International Women’s Day events has gone the extra mile.

We’ve selected the few that caught our eye being hosted right now across Australia, the U.K. the U.S., and Africa.

London, U.K.

Today, The Bechdel Sound Test (located in London) is hosting the virtual Bechdel Online Feminist Pop Culture Quiz: testing women’s pop culture knowledge.

Detailed on their Facebook page, “the quiz will be interactive and hosted via Zoom with special giveaways and laughs a plenty in an evening to raise money for a very worthwhile charity Young Women’s Trust.”

Tickets are on a “donate what you can afford” basis with 100% of proceeds going to the Young Women’s Trust.