International Women’s Day: Greta Thunberg, Taylor Swift, and more react

International Women’s Day, or the United Nations (UN) Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace, took place yesterday (March 8th). The day is celebrated to commemorate women’s achievements throughout history and across nations.

As a focal point in the movement for women’s rights, celebrities from across the globe used the #InternationalWomensDay to celebrate and demand further progress toward gender equality.

People from across the globe came together on International Women’s Day to celebrate female empowerment and continue the fight against ongoing inequality.

Hundreds rallied around Sydney’s Hyde Park fountain during the annual Women’s Day March, demanding for change in relation to domestic violence and equal pay.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg lead the charge on social media: “Today is #InternationalWomensDay and we recognize that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies. We still have a very long way to go.”

“Those who will suffer the most from the climate- and environmental crisis are the ones who are already the most vulnerable, socially and financially. And that tends to be women living in the global south… We can not have climate justice without gender equality.

“And remember; what we women want today – and every day – is fundamental equal rights, not congratulations or celebrations.”

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams shared lyrics to her new song Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris from her upcoming solo album Petals For Armor. The song is set to feature Boygenius – the project of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker.

“They are just 3 of the incredible women who i get to know and grow alongside in this life,” Williams wrote.

happy women’s day. in honor of my personal journey through femininity, with it’s endless facets; and in honor of the feminine wonder that connects literally everyone and everything, i want to share lyrics for an unreleased song called “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris”. pic.twitter.com/dfP4lgdOck — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) March 8, 2020

On Friday, G Flip gave an absolute smash hit of Aussie girl power, in her Like A Version rendition of Lady Marmalade. The performance featured artists such as JessB, Thandi Phoenix, Isabella Manfredi (The Preatures), Jess Kent, Alex The Astronaut and Rosie Fitzgerald (I Know Leopard).

Numerous British celebrities, such as Olivia Colman and Little Mix partnered with charity Refuge to promote the new National Domestic Abuse Helpline, changing their name on Twitter to the phone number: 0808 2000 247.

1 in 4 women experience domestic abuse in England & Wales. So for #IWD2020 we’ve partnered with @RefugeCharity to help highlight the National Domestic Abuse Helpline number. It’s a number every woman should know, so please save it now. #SafetyInANumber — 0808 2000 247 (@LittleMix) March 8, 2020

Elsewhere there were responses from the likes of Taylor Swift, Rita Ora, and more.

In honor of International Women’s Day, I changed out my @AppleMusic playlist to songs I’m loving right now by female artists and bands. 💕 Let’s all celebrate together by honoring the women in our lives and the women out there pushing things forward 😘 https://t.co/YSUOgCUqIa — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 7, 2020

Be a lady they said.

Don’t talk too loud.

Don’t talk too much.

Don’t take up space.

Don’t sit like that.

Don’t stand like that.

Don’t be intimidating. Quote from #GirlsGirlsGirlsMag by #CamilleRainville#Internationalwomensday #IWD2020 #IWD pic.twitter.com/ENIjvm7rBL — Rita Ora 🧡 (@RitaOra) March 8, 2020

All in all, it was heartwarming to see the number of people who banded together to celebrate the day and continued to push for an even brighter future.