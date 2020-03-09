‘Cinderella’ remake will have a genderless fairy godmother, played by Billy Porter

In an upcoming remake of the classic story of Cinderella, American Broadway singer Billy Porter is set to play the fairy godmother.

The Pose star has stated he plans to play the character as genderless, bringing a new side to the role.

While discussing his take on the fairy godmother character with CBS, Billy Porter stated that he believes that, “Magic has no gender.”

Porter explained in a recent interview with CBS that it occured to him that he should bring his own interpretation to the role of the character. He explained, “It hit me when I was on the set last week, how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother — they call it the Fab G.”

The new live-action version of Cinderella is set to be released in 2021. Kay Cannon will produce and direct the film, with singer Camila Cabello playing the titular character.

Porter continued by discussing the history of the character, describing the story as, “a classic, this is a classic fairytale for a new generation.” In relation to his take on the iconic role, he said, “I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”

With his gender-fluid version of the character, Porter continues to push for and advocate LGBTQI+ representation and showcase his singularly extravagant and fantastic style.

