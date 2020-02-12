The 1975 won’t play any more festivals without gender-balanced lineups

The 1975 have recently stated that they will no longer be involved in any music production, set, or festival that doesn’t include a gender-balanced lineup.

The 1975’s lead singer Matt Healy has explained the decision in recent interviews.

“… I believe this is how male artists can be true allies.” The 1975 have vowed to avoid playing any festival without a gender–balanced lineup.

Healy explains that there are a number of festivals that the band has already agreed and committed to, so fans shouldn’t fear the cancellation of any performances. Yet Healy has stated that from this point onwards The 1975 will only perform under the agreement that there will be an equal number of female and male (or non-binary) identifying acts.

After the UK’s Reading and Leeds festival recently showcased a lineup that was largely dedicated to supporting male acts, Healy has decided enough is enough:

“It’s not a geopolitical nightmare: it’s the music industry, and it’s something that if everyone gets on board, we can fix.”

Take this as me signing this contract – I have agreed to some festivals already that may not adhere to this and I would never let fans down who already have tickets. But from now I will and believe this is how male artist can be true allies ❤️ https://t.co/1eaZG2hEze — 🥾🌍 (@Truman_Black) February 12, 2020

He has called on other male artists to also follow The 1975’s lead and for more bands to make a point of prioritising inclusion and equal representation. This extends also to include transgender and gender fluid musicians to represent an array of talent that is reflective of the fans that attend these festival and music events.

Something that Healy is known to be passionate about, the band have already shown their commitment to equal representation with six of seven supporting acts featuring women ahead of their 2020 Finsbury Park show.