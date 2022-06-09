A ‘Ghostbusters’ animated film and Netflix series are in development

The new film will feature “all new characters and a whole new take” with Sony hoping to launch “the next generation of Ghostbusters”.

In case you missed the universally recognised occasion of ‘Ghostbusters Day’ on June 8, the franchise have announced that a new animated film and Netflix series are in the works.

Song Pictures Animation want to “navigate an unexplored era of the Ghostbusters Canon” with the new projects, which they hope will create “the next generation of Ghostbusters”.

So far, the film is untitled, but there is confirmation that it will be directed by Jennifer Kluska (Hotel Transylvania 2) and Chris Prynoski (Beavis And Butt-Head Do America), while the script will be written by Brenda Hsueh (How I Met Your Mother).

As for the animated Netflix series, Ghostbusters: Afterlife writers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan have been confirmed as executive producers, but no writer has been announced as of yet.

