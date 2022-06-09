Julia Garner offered lead role in Madonna biopic

Inventing Anna star Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic about the pop star’s life.

For months, fans have been speculating that the Inventing Anna and Ozark actress would be offered the role, after she emerged as a favourite from more than a dozen candidates.

The Universal biopic will be directed by Madonna herself so the pressure will be well and truely on to put in a good performance.

In terms of plot, the film will depict the early years of the pop icon’s career, and the rise to fame of one of the most influential musicians in modern times.

Describing the film, Madonna said she wanted to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

“The focus of this film will always be music,” she added. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

No official release date has been revealed so far, but the film is expected to hit cinemas late next year or early in 2024.