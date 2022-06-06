50 Cent critisises Madonna again for sharing risqué photos

50 Cent can’t let it go, after Madonna famously rejected his apology last year for a similar comment, he has once again taken aim at the queen of pop for sharing some racy pics on Instagram.

50 Cent has put in his five cents again, criticising Madonna for a recent photo shoot that the singer shared on her Instagram page, saying“I hope she didn’t make her kids take this picture. LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please.”

Pretty brave move, given last year’s Twitter debacle between the two, after Madonna posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing lingerie and lying on a bed, 50 Cent’s criticised the star by reposting one of the images and saying “Yo this is the funniest shit! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. she shot out, if she don’t get her old ass up. LMFAO.”

Madonna responded back saying: “I guess your new career is getting attention while trying to humiliate others. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist or an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

In a now-deleted Tweet, 50 Cent apologised saying: “I’m sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in any way. I said what I thought when I saw the picture because of where I had seen it before I hope you accept my apology.”

Madonna however did not accept his apology, and replied in kind. “You were trying to shame me,” she said in an Instagram video directed at 50 Cent. “Your apology is fake, it’s bullshit, and it’s not valid. … An apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

Well, said Madge, well said. It’s probably time for 50 cent to let Madonna be Madonna don’t ya think?