‘Running Up That Hill’ is Kate Bush’s first ever US top 10, 37-years after its release

Kate Bush is enjoying an unprecedented amount of renewed love after her 1985 single Running Up That Hill featured in season four of the hit TV show Stranger Things.

Just days after the episode that features the track was uploaded to Netflix, streams of the song has spiked more than 150 per cent, landing Bush the number 1 spot on iTunes (apparently people still use that).

Now, the track has an even more prestigious accolade to her name, scoring her first ever top 10 spot on the US charts.

Running Up That Hill peaked at number 30 in the US when it was released back in 1985, so to debut in the charts at number 8 37 years later is a huge deal.

Bush has held a number one chart spot before with Wuthering Heights, but only in the UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. The US weren’t ready for her yet, with the track peaking at number 108 when it was released.

Me trying to explain my love for Kate Bush, because I didn’t even like her when my friends first played her for me. Tbf, the first song I heard of hers was “Babooshka” & that basically doesn’t sound like any other song in existence. You just have to be ready for Kate. pic.twitter.com/IlNFTAJyIf — 🎃 A Debra Hill Production 🎃 (@ScarinasVault) June 6, 2022

Kate Bush is known to be reluctant in letting films and TV shows use her music in their productions, but being a huge Stranger Things fan herself, she couldn’t resist this time.

And it’s lucky she didn’t because her music has reached an entire generation of audiences who could have gone their entire lives deprived of genuine music royalty.