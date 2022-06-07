Queen discover an unreleased track by Freddie Mercury

Members of Queen have announced their discovery of an unreleased single featuring their late frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Queen fans rejoice! The release of an unheard tune starring late legend, Freddie Mercury, is reportedly on the horizon.

Over the weekend, Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor announced their discovery of the forthcoming track during an interview with Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2.

“We did find a little gem from Freddie that we’d kind of forgotten about,” explained Roger. “And it’s wonderful. Actually, it was a real discovery. It’s from the Miracle Sessions and I think it’s going to be out in September.”

He later added, “It’s a very passionate piece.”

According to Brian, “It was kind of hiding in plain sight. We looked at it many times and thought, ‘Oh no, we can’t really rescue that’.”

He continued, “But in fact, we went in there again and our wonderful engineering team went, ‘OK, we can do this and this’. It’s like stitching bits together. But it’s beautiful. It’s touching.”

Since Freddie’s passing in 1991, rock icons Queen have released a multitude of never-before-heard tunes featuring their late singer. With each “forgotten” track being as magnificent as the next, we’re confident that this impending one will follow suit!

While there appears to be no September release date as of yet, Roger and Brian have revealed the track title – Face It Alone.

Described as beautiful, touching and passionate, we can’t wait to bless our ears with this new material from an indisputable legend who departed from our lives way too soon!

As we continue to keep our eyes peeled for more details about the forthcoming release, there’s one thing we can be sure about – if it features Freddie Mercury, it’s bound to be magical.