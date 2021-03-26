Queen makes history, becoming the first UK band to receive a diamond single by the RIAA for Bohemian Rhapsody.

More than 40 years after its release and Bohemian Rhapsody continues to smash records. The song has become RIAA-certified diamond, surpassing 10 million units in streams and track sales, making Queen the first UK band to earn this achievement.

The lead guitarist of Queen, Brian May, reflected on the incredible news in a statement saying:“This is incredible news. At times like this, I have to pinch myself to be sure it’s real. All those wild dreams we had – this is beyond any of them. Huge thanks to all who have believed in us over the years.”

Queen’s drummer, Roger Taylor, added that he was proud to see the song continue to live on between generations.

“It’s a wonderful and gratifying thought to know the song has reached out and connected with so many people! We thank you all…onwards.”

Bohemian Rhapsody was released in 1975 and spent nine consecutive weeks at the top of the UK Singles Chart. The track became Queen’s first top 10 hit in the United States. Following frontman Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991, the track spent a further five weeks at no.1 in the UK.

Furthermore, the track was named the most-streamed song of the 20th century, while the music video recently surpassed one billion views on Youtube.

As with any timeless hits, Bohemian Rhapsody was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2004, and readers of Rolling Stone magazine named Freddie Mercury’s vocal performance as the best in rock history.

Queen #BohemianRhapsody is now 10X Diamond certified! 💎💎💎 The first British Band In Music History to Earn @RIAA Diamond Song Award!@HollywoodRecs pic.twitter.com/WshND8Yemn — Queen (@QueenWillRock) March 25, 2021

Following Queen’s monumental achievement, the band has just launched a weekly YouTube series entitled Queen The Greatest, high lighting 50 of the greatest moments from Queen over the band’s long career.

With five decades to explore, the series will highlight the most iconic and memorable performances, record-breaking achievements and will explore the band’s biggest songs.

Now performing with pop star and gay icon, Adam Lambert, the band is set the head out on its ‘Rhapsody Tour’ next year. Despite setbacks due to COVID, the band said in a statement that none of the shows had been cancelled, and Queen will make its grand resurgence soon.

“We wish to make it clear. None of the shows from 2020 and 2021 have been cancelled, just re-arranged due to COVID-19. We really do hope that as many people as possible who were booked for those original dates in 2020 will still be able to join us for the shows,” Queen said in a statement.