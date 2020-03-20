 ​ ​
Somebody has written a coronavirus version of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

We’re all losing our minds in self isolation, and this is perfect proof. We’ve already seen and heard the 20 second hand-washing songs (My Corona having been the biggest hit). Now get ready for the Coronavirus Rhapsody.

Dana Jay Bein on twitter rewrote Queen’s famous Bohemian Rhapsody, dubbing it the Coronavirus Rhapsody. We’ve officially lost it.

Coronavirus Rhapsody was born out of one Twitter user’s self quarantine madness, and it’s taking social media by storm.

There’s an entire thread of lyrics. Bein’s first tweet begins with,

“I’ve lost my mind. I wrote Coronavirus Rhapsody:

Is this a sore throat?
Is this just allergies?
Caught in a lockdown
No escape from reality.”

Can you hear it?

Another Twitter user was quick to cover the modified version of the song, he’s also quickly gaining Twitter fame.

People are getting creative in self isolation and we’re 100% here for it. Even if it means losing our minds a tiny bit.

March 20, 2020

