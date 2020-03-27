Legendary guitarist Brian May is teaching fans to play Queen songs via live-stream

Brian May continues to show the world that he is an absolute legend, even during a global pandemic. The Queen guitarist took to Instagram Live to teach fans how to shred classic hits from the band on guitar, giving them something to keep themselves occupied with during isolation.

May has named the stream series MicroConcerto, encouraging the motto, “keep calm and create”.

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May is giving guitar lessons to fans in isolation through a live-streamed Instagram series from his home.

Brian May announced the idea last week, telling fans that the live-streams would take place from his living room:

“In my living room at home – where else?! I seem to have most all my usual channels to entertain you … so maybe here on [Instagram] is the place to perform micro concerts across the ether. Is that a good plan?”

May is also taking requests for specific songs to teach. He’s already covered classic 1975 hit Bohemian Rhapsody, and more recently he’s posted a video for Keep Yourself Alive.

During the stream, May has also spoken of his personal experience in isolation:

“I’m taking the whole self-isolation thing very seriously as I think you have to. I think everybody has to cut down on their social interactions as much as they can in order for us to stand a chance of keeping this virus in check.

“For me, as much as I can, is the whole way. I’m not interacting with anybody except me missus and that means at the moment I can’t get to the studio,” he continued.

Check out a video or two below! Who knows? We might actually learn something during isolation…