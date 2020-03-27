Montreux Jazz Festival releases over 50 archived sets for online viewing

The month of March usually brings about the lineup announcement for Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival.

However, as sadly predictable as it is, the announcement has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns. The festival is currently preparing for rescheduled dates, so they cannot say with any certainty who will make the lineup at this stage.

In spite of this, organisers have unearthed the video archives and released over 50 full sets to enjoy. The list features full-blown icons, such as Johnny Cash, James Brown, Nina Simone, Alanis Morissette, and Marvin Gaye.

The festival released the news via an announcement on Twitter this week.

“Due to the exceptional circumstances, we have decided to postpone the announcement of the line-up and will communicate a new date soon. During this period, we have made over 50 Festival concerts available to stream for free.”

“We hope that a little music and soul will brighten up your day!” the organisers continue in a statement with NME.

Also included in the wealth of footage are performances from Ray Charles, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Phil Collins and Wu-Tang Clan. You can head over to the festival’s official website for the injection of live music you’ve been missing over the past few weeks.