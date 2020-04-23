A new Whitney Houston biopic is on the way

Surely one of the genuine superstars of our time; Whitney Houston will have her life story documented in a new biopic, aptly titled, I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

Clive Davis has jumped on board to produce the film, while Stella Meghie (The Photograph) is currently lined up to direct. The Whitney Houston estate will collaborate with filmmakers during the process.

The life of Whitney Houston is coming to the big screen. I Wanna Dance With Somebody will tell the “full Whitney Houston story.”

In a press release, Davis spoke of his eagerness for the project. “From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told.”

Meanwhile, Acadamy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten also agreed to contribute to screenwriting. McCarten previously worked on the lauded Bohemian Rhapsody, and is no stranger to bringing the stories of globally-recognised stars to the screen.

“I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney, whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”

Houston sold more than 200 million records worldwide in a 25-year career. Moreover, she is set for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.