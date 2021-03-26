LISTEN: Budjerah – ‘Budjerah’ EP

18-year-old prodigy Budjerah recorded his self-titled EP alongside Matt Corby, making for one of the most soulful debuts of all time.

Surrounded by music and gospel singing from a young age, Budjerah’s ear for melody is so accomplished that you’ll be left awed and helplessly humbled. The four-tracks from Budjerah showcase his impossibly angelic timbre and vocal dexterity, as well as tasteful piano, spirited percussion, and guitar-chops. Shoulda Coulda is the artist’s professed favourite off the release, and with lyrics like “I’d rather just let the rain fall, then to have to make the sun go shine”, you can’t blame him.

Listen to the Budjerah EP below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Up next: WATCH: ‘If I Never Say A Word’ – Matt Corby.