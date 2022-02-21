50 Cent is producing a movie inspired by DC’s ‘Xero’ comics

Making his debut in “superhero cinema,” rapper 50 Cent is producing an independent movie based on DC’s Xero comics.

Hip hop legend 50 Cent is embarking on a new live-action film project with his production company, G-Unit Film & Television.

In collaboration with Xero originator Christopher Priest and Color Farm Media, the rapper-turned-media tycoon is working on an independent movie based on the popular DC comic, which gained a cult following after its 12-issue roll-out in the late 90s.

The Xero Comics follow the story of Trane Walker, a Black athlete and government official disguising himself as Caucasian to carry out a secret mission. After being slain, he’s brought back to life by the experimental X-enzyme. Despite the powers it bestows, Trane is transformed into an emotionless, cold-blooded murderer with no moral fibre.

According to Deadline, the global rap star is hinting at making some creative changes to the much-loved original plot, for his movie (and possibly franchise) version.

“I can’t wait for the world to meet Trane Walker in an all new way,” says 50 Cent.

This is a Big One, Christopher Priest is the writer who brought you black Panther and broke the color barrier at Marvel. DC’s BatMan,SuperMan, AquaMan, WonderWoman,TheJoker, and now( Xero )GLG🚦GreenLightGang 🎯Bulls Eye I don’t miss @bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/Cyao7FvNT8 — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2022

Despite DC Comics being the initiators of Xero’s launch back in 1997, the publishing company will have no involvement in this independent project led by Cent and Priest. According to reports, the rights to the series were reassigned to Priest in 2008.

“There’s no one better than Christopher Priest to bring G-Unit Film & Television into the world of comic book superheroes,” says 50 Cent. “Watch as we build Xerø into a franchise alongside Christopher and Color Farm Media.”

Since the launch of his film company back in 2003, 50 Cent has been involved in an impressive line of productions, including the hit TV series Power, which he executive produced, directed and acted in. That’s why we have every confidence that the rapper-come-entrepreneur has what it takes to make a killer adaptation of the beloved DC comic.

We’re keeping our eyes peeled for a release date!