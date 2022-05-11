Madonna gives birth to a tree in fully nude NFTs

Madonna gives birth to insects, butterflies, and an entire fkn tree in a trilogy of fully nude NFTs titled The Mother of Creation.

At this point, we thought it would be hard for Madonna to dish out any more surprises, because people are just used to it. But nope, she’s definitely managed, releasing a set of fully nude NFTs that have left people shooketh.

The 63-year-old pop star teamed up with Beeple to create the trilogy of animated videos, titled The Mother of Creation, which sees Madge give birth to a tree, butterflies, and a centipede, from a real, 3D model of her vagina.

“I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity,” she explained in a statement.

The trilogy of three-minute long videos are up for auction now, with all proceeds going to The Voices of Children Foundation, a charity supporting women and children affected by the war in Ukraine.

People are having an absolute field day on social media, with one user tweeting: “What if we kissed under the Madonna vagina tree?” and another writing: “I did not have a tree growing out of Madonna’s vagina NFT on my 2022 bingo card but here we are”.

⚫️ Madonna and Beeple Launch a new Exclusive NFT Collection ! Madonna and Beeple have been working on the NFT project "Mother of Creation" for one year, who includes 3 single-edition NFTs. The three works represent a different form of birth in our contemporary world. pic.twitter.com/MSmqcWFfC7 — NFT DROP NEWS  (@NFT_DROPNEWS) May 10, 2022

But Madonna seems to be having a good time, and all the funds are going to an amazing cause. So what’s the harm?