Thailand will give away one million free cannabis plants to households

Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced the Thai government will distribute one million free cannabis plants to households across the country.

The Minister took to Facebook on May 8, announcing the plans to give away a shit tonne of weed plants to mark the new rule that allows people to grow cannabis at home.

The new rule comes into place on June 9 and will allow residents to grow weed at home after notifying their local government, however, the plants must be medical grade and exclusively used for medical purposes.

The rule also states that the cannabis cannot be used for commercial purposes without further licenses.

Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia, an area that’s famous for its hard drug laws, to legalise cannabis for medical research and use.

The government are hoping the new room will promote cannabis as a cash crop as about a third of the labour force in Thailand works in agriculture, according to the World Bank.

Anutin wrote: “This will enable people and the government to generate more than 10 billion baht per year in revenue from marijuana and hemp,”

More to come.