Germany may be the next country to legalise weed

Germany’s new coalition is speeding up the process to legalise recreational cannabis.

As a part of their political agenda in late 2021, Germany’s new coalition included the legalisation of recreational cannabis.

Although they gave few details on how to regulate the industry at first, Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced that it will start the process to legalise it soon.

Lauterbach acknowledged that he had changed his mind about the issue.

“I’ve always been opposed to cannabis legalisation, but I revised my position about a year ago,” he told the German newspaper, Handelsblatt.

More to come.