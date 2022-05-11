Netflix still plans crack down on password sharing despite losses

Netflix execs have told employees they will crack down on password sharing and include ads by the end of 2022.

In a note to employees, Netflix executives announced they’re aiming to introduce a lower-priced subscription tier that includes ads on the streaming platform.

The New York Times reported that two employees shared details of the communication that requested anonymity when describing internal discussions.

The note explained that Netflix still plans to crack down on password sharing among its subscriber base, despite losing a significant amount of subscribers when rumours of the move first spread.

More to come.