Will Smith may be replaced in ‘Aladdin’ sequel by The Rock

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is rumoured to replace Will Smith as the Genie in Disney’s upcoming Aladdin sequel.

Will Smith absolutely knocked it out of the park in Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake as the genie but apparently, we may not see him return to the part after the slap heard around the world.

A “trusted and proven source” told Giant Freakin Robot that Dwayne Johnson is in talks to join the cast of Aladdin 2.

Specifics around the casting have not yet been discussed but of course, there’s some severe speculation that Johnson is stepping in as Will Smith’s replacement.

Will Smith is obviously a phenomenal actor and he absolutely kills it with comical roles (especially when he gets to use those pipes) but since the original bad boy slapped the shit out of Chris Rock at The Oscars, a number of projects he was working on have been paused or cancelled.

