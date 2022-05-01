Another Will Smith movie is cancelled

It’s been a month since Will Smith famously slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars and it seems the actor is still facing repercussions.

Since Will Smith publicly assaulted Chris Rock on live TV, he has faced the loss of many jobs and of course was banned from the Oscars for ten years.

Smith’s upcoming films Fast and Loose and Bad Boys 4 have reportedly come to a halt for the time being.

Apparently, Smith was also set to feature in a National Geographic series called Pole to Pole but development has been delayed.

After all this, Netflix has just announced the cancellation of the sequel to the 2017 film Bright, starring Will Smith.

It hasn’t been confirmed as to whether or not the cancellation is related to the infamous slap but it is a little odd for a film that had been in production for three years to get scrapped out of the blue.

More to come.