Pussy Riot member escaped Russia dressed as a food courier

A member of the Russian band Pussy Riot, Maria Alyokhina has fled Russia by disguising herself as a food courier.

Pussy Riot’s Maria Alyokhina confirmed in an interview with the New York Times in Lithuania that she escaped Russia after criticising Vladimir Putin.

Last September Alyokhina was sentenced to a year of “restrictions” that included a curfew and ban on leaving Moscow after she called for a protest against the arrest of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Only a few weeks ago Alyokhina’s restrictions were replaced with a prison sentence and the punk rocker was named a fugitive.

Alyokhina said she managed to escape the country by disguising herself and leaving her mobile phone behind so that authorities couldn’t track her

