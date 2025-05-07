Stigma Serve Up Grit and Soul with New Single ‘Faraway’ and Announce Debut Album ‘Second Chance’

Nuremberg’s Stigma are breathing new life into heavy rock—Second Chance is their most human work yet

Nuremberg rock outfit Stigma are back with a vengeance, dropping their latest single ‘Faraway,’ plus, announcing their hotly anticipated debut album Second Chance, set for release on June 4th.

True to their name, the band continues to dismantle societal labels with emotionally honest, riff-heavy rock that hits both the head and the heart.

Even better? The album is now available for pre-save, and the first taste of what’s to come has just landed.

Their new single ‘Faraway’ is out now—and it’s a bold move.

‘Faraway’ is a masterclass in vibe-heavy, swagger-drenched rock, blending gritty, raw vocals with expert guitar work that oozes confidence.

The track rides a mellow groove before exploding into a high-octane chorus, where thrashing drums and waves of energy take over.

Moments of introspection as frontman Gerald Zinnegger dive into themes of regret, resilience, and longing.

Think soulful chanting and simmering riffs—balance the chaos, creating a dynamic push-and-pull that keeps you hooked.

The song’s climax is pure fire: an epic, sprawling guitar solo that shreds with unapologetic flair, backed by thunderous, precision drumming.

His gritty baritone floats over soaring choruses and dark, reflective verses, offering a sonic tug-of-war between struggle and hope.

It’s introspective without ever losing its rock edge—an unconventional single that leaves a strong impression.

Formed in 2021 by Gerald and guitarist Markus Mantau, Stigma quickly cemented their place in the German rock underground.

Rounded out by René Chlebnitschek on bass and Bernd Paptistella on drums, the band’s sound blends classic influences like Alice Cooper and Metallica with a fresh, soul-driven approach that prioritises storytelling and song craft over flash.

Their previous EPs Last Order (2022) and First Call (2023) set the stage, but Second Chance marks a major evolution—an album built on raw humanity, groove, and philosophical depth.

To celebrate, Stigma are throwing a release party at Hirsch in Nuremberg—Germany’s best live club—alongside fellow rockers RANDOM on June 4.

If ‘Faraway’ is anything to go by, Second Chance is going to be one hell of a ride.

Are you ready to join the Stigmaniacs?

Listen to ‘Faraway’ here.

Pre-save the album here.

Don’t miss out, watch the music video for ‘Faraway’ below.