Xbox provides international mentorship for women in gaming!

Xbox opens registration for women in gaming mentoring program that provides 1:1 mentoring to uplift and support the next generation.

In honour of International Women’s Day, Microsoft announced a mentoring program to uplift and support the next generation of women in gaming at the beginning of March. More programs and events like this need to happen!

Xbox describes the mentoring program as: “Xbox’s new mentoring program is for everyone, and is aimed at partnering women in leadership across Xbox’s diverse range of studios and products with aspiring talent.”

It continues with: “Entrants are offered a chance to win access to a valuable 1:1 coaching session with key industry leaders in selected markets (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Japan and Korea) with additional markets to follow.”

The fact that this mentoring program is currently available to 11 different countries is huge, allowing people from across the globe access to this fantastic opportunity.

Successful applicants will learn more about how their specific mentor grew her skill set and what that job looks like daily.

Applicants are asked to come up with questions to understand how they can professionally develop and what their next steps could look like to get clarity on their goals and evolve said goals.

The first mentor for the program is Tania Chee. Tania has spent the last 14 years at Xbox and is currently the Xbox Business Lead for Australia and New Zealand at Microsoft.

The other sessions that gamers can look forward to will include:

Mary McGuane, Xbox Studio Manager (Obsidian, Double Fine and InXile)

Kate Rayner, Head of Technology for The Coalition

Shannon Loftis, former Studio Head for World’s Edge

Helen Chiang, Corporate Vice President, Minecraft franchise

Kim Swift, Senior Director of Cloud Gaming at Xbox Game Studios Publishing

Bonnie Ross, Studio Head for 343 Industries

If you’re interested in registering for the mentoring, applications are open and will be until April 17th.

To ensure that your registration is successful, applicants must be over 18 years old and live in the regions mentioned.