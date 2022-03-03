Celebrate and support incredible women in gaming at new exhibit

If you want to support some fantastic women in the Australian and New Zealand gaming industry, now is your chance!

Code Breakers: Women in Gaming is the free ACMI touring exhibition that will make a home for itself at the Yarra Ranges Regional Museum for the next couple of months.

The exhibit, supported by the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria, will celebrate the achievements made by women working in the gaming industry and turn the museum into an interactive and immersive gaming zone.

Visitors will have access to various games, from indie to triple-A titles, worked on by Australian and New Zealand women in all sorts of roles.

Whether as a director, developer, programmer, writer, producer, digital artist, or designer, the exhibit will showcase all capabilities with the aim to inspire and educate about the potential for those wanting to explore the industry.

Yarra Ranges Deputy Mayor Cr Johanna Skelton said, “We are excited to host Code Breakers at Yarra Ranges Regional Museum”.

She continued saying, “The exhibition offers a brilliant opportunity to bring focus to the achievements of women in creative technologies, as well as exploring the positive social impacts of gaming and its narrative, educational and artistic potentials.”

On top of the exhibit, the museum will be hosting an online conversation called “On Gaming and Social Change” on International Women’s Day, Tuesday the 8th of March, at 12 pm and 1 pm AEST. People wanting to attend the talk can register for free here.

The kick-ass list of game makers featured in the exhibition include:

The exhibit will show at Yarra Ranges Regional Museum from 5 March to 15 May 2022.