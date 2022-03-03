The brainchild of Alister Wright (Cloud Control) and Nick Littlemore (of PNAU and Empire of the Sun fame), the music of Vlossom merges pop, indie, and electronic sensibilities, and wraps them in a cloud of psychedelia.

Gearing up for a fresh run of local shows, Vlossom brought their recently released single, Open Your Mind, to the Live at Enmore studios.

Always an enigmatic presence, Vlossom brought a whole lot of positive energy to the session, enticing you to Open Your Mind.

Open Your Mind was Mixed and Recorded by Owen Penglis and Radi Safi.