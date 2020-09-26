Behold George Harrison’s psychedelic 1966 selfies from India

Using naught but lens, angle and exposure without effects, editing or adjusting, George Harrison’s 1966 selfies have a natural psychedelic feel.

In 1966 George Harrison took a trip to India, and what resulted was an array of picturesque fish-eye selfies that perfectly capture that eastern tangent to The Beatles’ discography.

Besides the fact that there is actually a compilation of George Harrison selfies in existence, it’s the shots themselves that that are so remarkable. Backed by some of India’s most beautiful locations, no less.

The trip itself acted as major inspiration to The Beatles’ sound at the time, ultimately transforming music forever. It served as the introduction and popularising of the sitar amongst pop music, thanks to the legendary virtuoso Ravi Shankar and his life-changing lessons.

The perfectly serene, scenic backdrops are bursting with life, showing a raw documentation of what inspired Harrison to begin his much-hailed eastern musical mutations.

A couple of things we can take away from this is that these photographs are the very evidence of Harrison documenting his revolutionary journey of both musical and self discovery, and that selfies have in fact been a thing since 1966.

Plus in the half century since, I don’t think anyone has topped these.