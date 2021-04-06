The baritone guitar gets even lower in the metal genre with players like Dino Cazare from Fear Factory and Stephen Carpenter from Deftones tuning their 7 strings all the way down to A, G# or F# in the bass note. Some might even find that the invention of the baritone has led to the guitar breaking from its norm and being used lower and lower. Whilst not labelled as baritone guitars the instruments used in sub-genres such as djent go low proudly. Is this technological progression thanks to the invention of the baritone?

The baritone guitar has been a staple instrument in the productions of many a genre. It continues to allow guitarists to step away from standard tuning and frequency range while allowing them to explore a distinct voice. With continued use in both the background and foreground of many songs, there’s never been a more inspiring time to give it a try.