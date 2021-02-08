Film and TV

WATCH: Someone has created a haunting, ‘Twin Peaks’ version of ‘Seinfeld’

by Jasmine Kassis

seinfeld/twin peaks

Image: Twitter, @dominicknero

Esquire’s video editor, Dominick Nero created a four-part video series titled Seinfeld: The Return. The series is a collection of footage from the sitcom and other glimpses of the cast throughout the years in a Twin Peaks themed creation.

seinfeld/twinpeaks
Image: YouTube, Vladsky

Watch the confusingly eery and hilariously haunting Twin Peaks x Seinfeld themed video below:

