WATCH: Someone has created a haunting, ‘Twin Peaks’ version of ‘Seinfeld’

Esquire’s video editor, Dominick Nero created a four-part video series titled Seinfeld: The Return. The series is a collection of footage from the sitcom and other glimpses of the cast throughout the years in a Twin Peaks themed creation.

Dom, I am speechless. I am without speech. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 3, 2021

Has anyone else seen Seinfeld: The Return?? It’s a mix of Seinfeld meets David Lynch’s, Twin Peaks. It’s 12 minutes of interesting confusion….. pic.twitter.com/ci1lRFvpSj — Anthony Balchunas (@ChiSoxAnthony27) February 4, 2021

what. did. I. just. watch? — Jewish Joe Biden 🧢 (@opiateofblame) February 3, 2021

Watch the confusingly eery and hilariously haunting Twin Peaks x Seinfeld themed video below: