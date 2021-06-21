Gaze upon the Studio Ghibli theme park that’s set to open in 2022

The iconic animation company Studio Ghibli will bring its magical universe to life with a theme park in 2022.

Aichi Expo Memorial Park in Japan will be transformed into five stunning Studio Ghibli themed lands. Autumn 2022 will see the unveiling of three lands: Youth Hill, Ghibli Large Warehouse Area and Dondoko Forest.

Youth Hill will incorporate an elevator building and steampunk design elements to represent Howl’s Moving Castle.

The Large Warehouse Area will be an indoor exhibition room and children’s playground, and Dondoko Forest will resemble the protagonists Satsuki and Mei’s home and backyard from My Neighbour Totoro.

The other two areas: Witch Valley and Mononoke’s Village, will open in 2023. Witch Valley will feature the castle from Howl’s Moving Castle and Kiki’s home from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Mononoke’s village will resemble the setting and scenery of Princess Mononoke. After rumours of the theme park’s creation circulated for two years, fans now have next year to look forward to, as well as newly released concept art for the park.

Fans of Studio Ghibli (including myself!) can’t wait to see what else the theme park will have in store. Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio that has created critically acclaimed films such as Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.

Beautiful animation, soundtracks, storylines and compelling characters are some of the hallmarks of Studio Ghibli movies that make them so beloved. The animation studio also boasts a popular museum in Tokyo.

