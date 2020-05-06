You can now take a free virtual tour of the Studio Ghibli Museum

Amongst a treasure trove of pandemic releases, Studio Ghibli have just released a Youtube channel stocked with walkthrough videos from their beloved Tokyo Museum.

Sadly having closed its doors back in February, the studio have kept the magic of their tourist hot-spot alive, posting short clips which showcase different sections of the museum.

The once mysterious Studio Ghibli museum has now been released to the public, with a collection of virtual tours available on Youtube.

Four videos have been posted so far, revealing the Ghibli-centre in all its glory. One takes the viewer through the stained glass heaven that is the Museum’s Totoro-adorned main entrance. The latest edition showcases the Straw Hat cafe, decorated in the style of Howl’s Moving Castle.

You can catch glimpses of original sketches from The Wind Rises, the antique store from Whisper of the Heart and the famous Space of Wonder room, complete with Kiki on her delivery run.

The Hayao Miyazaki-founded studio have been the saviours of lockdown, flooding fans with all number of projects and goodies. However, these tours still come as a shock to the most devoted of Ghibli lovers. The museum has always been an elusive attraction, offering only limited tickets and not allowing any photography within the premises, making these tours all-the-more magical.

Once you’ve chewed through these tours, dive into the collection of soundtracks, films and zoom backgrounds that the Studio have treated us too in the last few months.