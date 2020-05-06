Josh Oreo chats his amazing debut self-titled EP

If you haven’t already listened to the debut self-titled EP from South Australian singer-songwriter Josh Oreo, stop what you’re doing and go listen to it now. The EP is a five-track collection of melodic alt-rock, and we’ve had it spinning on repeat ever since we first laid ears on it.

So, fresh off the EP’s release, we caught up with the artist himself to chat all about it.

HAPPY: Hey, how’s it going? What are you up to at the moment?

JOSH: I’m well, thanks. Things are going steady and I’m in good spirits.

HAPPY: We’ve been loving the new EP! How does it feel having it out there in the world?

JOSH: Well, it’s nice at least and at last to have made a strong recording that I am very proud of. I now have something to point towards when I am cross-examined. Most of all, having done what you set out to do there is a sense of relief. Some may not bother… and I have, so there you go.

HAPPY: You only started writing music quite recently, right? Was there a specific moment when you decided to pursue music?

JOSH: I’ve had musical notions for some time but I finally decided to employ some musicians to make the dream real with these songs. I don’t play an instrument or have a musical background which is why an EP hadn’t eventuated until now. My pursuing of music is more based in my belief that it is reason enough to make and be a part of music if you are a good writer or singer or both. It is probably assumed that because you are not a musician you cannot participate in songwriting but people would be surprised to know that it can work being primarily a lyricist and singer.

HAPPY: What was the primary mission statement behind releasing this EP? Any particular messages you aimed to get across?

JOSH: There’s quite a lot, yes. It’s all there in the words. Although, I should say people aren’t required to listen or inquire into those messages. I’m comfortable with people taking it as a good rock ‘n’ roll album.

HAPPY: The videos you’ve released have been great as well! Could you walk through how these came together? Who was involved?

JOSH: I can, I can. I live in the Barossa in SA and I was walking in an area surrounding my property, that I walk in most days and it occurred to me to do a video there. My girlfriend is a budding film director and can handle a camera well enough so we shot the clip and edited it. It can be hard to compete with music videos with huge budgets but the Starcrawling music video works well.

HAPPY: We understand you’re currently in the process of building a live band… how’s that going? What can we expect from a Josh Oreo live performance?

JOSH: As such, I am, yes. I’m very eager to do some live shows so when the time’s right I’ll get on to some of my players and see what we can do. Hopefully, it’ll be very rock ‘n’ roll and, ah, I’m quite a gentle person really so it’ll just be me singing from the heart. Although, I do have a few bones to pick.

HAPPY: Are there any other artists you’re really digging at the moment?

JOSH: No, not particularly. Certainly no current artists or anyone new on the scenes. I have Beady Eye and The Verve on plenty at the moment who were both on to something good whilst they lasted. I go crazy for Kristeen Young and Morrissey and that’s about it.

HAPPY: What’s next for Josh Oreo? Any other exciting plans in the works?

JOSH: I’d like to have a music video for Reward For A Kill and You’re My Pilot, Love at some stage as people don’t seem to listen unless there’s a video. Otherwise, I’m well into my follow-up EP. We’ve got 4 tracks down out of a planned 7. After that, I’d like to record a covers EP.

HAPPY: Cheers for the chat!

JOSH: No worries and thanks for the continual support.

Josh Oreo is out now. Listen above.