Josh Oreo is a captivating presence on ‘Starcrawling’

Josh Oreo makes music that immediately grabs your attention. In a relatively short amount of time, the Adelaide-based musician/lyricist has crafted a sound that feels simultaneously grounded and far-reaching; it’s rooted in an earnest and nostalgic kind of alt-rock, but stretches into far more exciting and unexpected sonic areas.

With the release of his video for Starcrawling, Oreo quickly established his penchant for crafting rich and symbolic gems of sound. If you’re not already familiar with this name, we strongly recommend you change that.

On his Starcrawling music video, South Australian singer-songwriter Josh Oreo delivers a memorable and richly illustrative slice of audio-visual brilliance.

The song itself is melodic and infectious; Josh Oreo melds together elements of alt-rock and pop, delivering something uniquely his own. With huge, crunching instrumental arrangements and resonant vocal hooks, Starcrawling is the kind of tune that’ll stick with you for weeks. Lyrically, Oreo is raw and uninhibited. He attacks the banality of modern Australian life with a rare poignancy.

His video for the track is the perfect visual accompaniment. Shot in the South Australian outdoors, the clip follows Oreo though a string of scenes, mixing various elements of national culture.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

These still may be early days for this young South Australian singer-songwriter, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve seen and heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes. In the meantime, do yourself a favour and watch the video for Starcrawling above.

Starcrawling is taken from Josh Oreo’s debut self-titled EP. Listen to the full EP here.