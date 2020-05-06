Dischord Records releases entire discography for free

Pioneering label of punk-rock, Dischord Records, has just released its entire 40-year archive for free. The Washington DC-based outfit’s entire discography is now available to stream on Bandcamp, featuring the likes of Gray Matter, Major Threat, and Teen Idles.

Dischord’s collaboration with the streaming platform was initiated to generate support for artists during the ongoing pandemic, with Bandcamp agreeing to completely wave their sales fees on set days to allow artists 100% of profits.

You can now stream Dischord Records’ entire career of releases for free via Bandcamp, in order to support their artists during the pandemic.

Founded in 1980, the unapologetically independent label has been a staple for all within the US punk scene. Dischord’s owners, Ian MacKaye and Jeff Nelson, originally started up the outfit in order to release the controversial Minor Disturbance by The Teen Idles, and have fostered an underground network of talent ever since.

“We don’t use contracts, lawyers, any of those kinds of things,” MacKaye once stated about his label. “We are partners—they make the music, and we make the records.”

“From the beginning of this label, people have said that the way we do things is unsustainable, unrealistic, idealistic, and we were just dreaming,” Nelson added. “Well, the dream is now 35 years old, so they can go fuck themselves.”

Bandcamp’s zero-fee initiative will repeat on June 5th and July 3rd (12am to 11:59pm PST). Check out Dischord’s stacked collection here.