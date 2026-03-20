Chuck Norris dies aged 86 

The joke was that 86 just turned Chuck Norris… but alas the world has lost one of its most iconic figures

Known for his steely on screen presence, martial arts mastery and a level of toughness that became the stuff of internet folklore, Norris carved out a career that few could match. From gritty action films to long running television success, his impact stretched across generations.

Born Carlos Ray Norris Jr., he first rose to prominence as a martial artist, winning multiple championships before transitioning into acting. His breakout moment came alongside Bruce Lee in Way of the Dragon, where their final fight scene became one of cinema’s most legendary showdowns.

From there, Norris built a career defined by no nonsense action roles. Films like Missing in Action and Delta Force cemented his reputation as a symbol of American action cinema through the 80s and 90s. Later, he reached an entirely new audience with the hit TV series Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran for nearly a decade and turned him into a household name.

Beyond film and television, Norris became something far stranger and arguably more enduring. The “Chuck Norris facts” meme turned him into a mythic figure online, blurring the line between man and legend. Jokes about his invincibility and superhuman abilities spread across the internet, giving him a second life in digital culture that few actors ever experience.

Despite the humour, his real world influence was substantial. He was a lifelong martial artist, a public figure tied to fitness and discipline, and a personality who remained recognisable even to those who had never seen his films.

At the time of writing, further details surrounding his passing have not been widely confirmed. Tributes are already beginning to surface from fans and figures across the entertainment world, many reflecting on the unique space Norris occupied between action hero, cultural icon and internet legend.

For many, Chuck Norris was not just an actor but a symbol of a certain era of filmmaking. Big hits, bigger kicks and a presence that never needed explaining.