Kurt Cobain’s $6M ‘Unplugged’ Guitar donated to Royal College

Smells like history.

Kurt Cobain’s most hallowed instrument, the Martin D-18E from Nirvana’s seismic MTV Unplugged performance, has found a profound new home.

The guitar, rumoured to be the last he ever played and which shattered auction records at $6 million in 2020, has been donated to London’s Royal College of Music by its buyer, Australian tech entrepreneur Peter Freedman.

The gift, made in memory of his father, transforms the left-handed, modified electro-acoustic from a private trophy into a public treasure.

It will reside among the conservatoire’s historic collection, which includes the world’s oldest surviving guitar.

Plans are now underway for an international touring exhibition starting in 2026, ensuring Cobain’s legacy, and the raw, intimate sound of that legendary performance, will inspire future generations of musicians far beyond the auction house’s gavel.