Sophie Kinsella, beloved ‘Shopaholic’ author, dies at 55

Sophie Kinsella, the voice behind Shopaholic, passes away, a loss felt across pop-lit culture

Sophie Kinsella, the razor-sharp, relentlessly charming voice behind Confessions of a Shopaholic, has died aged 55 after living with glioblastoma.

Her family confirmed the news in an emotional Instagram post, remembering her final days as “filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Kinsella (@sophiekinsellawriter)

Born Madeleine Wickham, Kinsella leaves behind a legacy that helped define 2000s pop-lit culture. Her breakout 2000 novel Confessions of a Shopaholic introduced readers to the chaotic brilliance of Becky Bloomwood, and in turn, Kinsella became a global bestseller and later inspired the 2009 film starring Isla Fisher.

More adaptations followed, including the 2019 take on Can You Keep a Secret?, all powered by her signature mix of humour, heart, and consumer-era relatability.

Kinsella went public with her diagnosis in 2024, revealing she had undergone an eight-hour surgery and months of recovery marked by mobility struggles and memory loss.

Through it all, she radiated the same optimism that made her work so adored. Speaking on Good Morning America, she said, “We just stay in the moment… Right now, things are good. And you can’t expect any more than that.”

Her family described her as someone who “took nothing for granted” and remained deeply grateful for the success of her career and the readers who loved her.

For millions, Sophie Kinsella’s writing was a bolt of joy, fizzy, funny, and deeply human. And that’s how she’ll be remembered.