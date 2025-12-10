[gtranslate]
Foo Fighters rule out more Aussie Gigs

A fleeting visit for a marathon show.

Foo Fighters are making a blisteringly brief return to Australia, a sold-out sprint that promises to be as intense as it is fleeting.

Next January, the rock juggernauts will touch down in Launceston for a single, explosive 48-hour trip, performing a three-hour marathon at UTAS Stadium.

Frontman Dave Grohl has quashed hopes for additional shows, framing the Tasmanian date as a deliberate, spontaneous thrill, a “sneaky surprise” on a global scale.

“Let’s pop down for a gig,” was the band’s casual verdict, embracing the whirlwind spirit of their recent U.S. runs.

This visit, their first since 2023, marks a continued new chapter with drummer Ilan Rubin.

Joined by supports Full Flower Moon Band and Spooky Eyes, the Foos aim to channel their ferocious live energy into one “special night.”

