Foo Fighters’ Launceston Setlist & Set Times

This Saturday, January 24, Launceston will become the epicentre of Australian rock as Foo Fighters perform their only national concert of 2026 at UTAS Stadium.

The sold-out event marks the band’s first visit to Tasmania since 2015 and their debut performance ever in the city.

A staggering 24,000 fans, many having secured tickets in a “record time” sell-out, are preparing for the logistical event.

Gates open at 5:00 PM for an evening with support from Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band and local Launceston trio Spooky Eyes.

Frontman Dave Grohl has promised the band will “blast it out for three hours” during their brief 48-hour trip to Tasmania.

The concert, hailed as the state’s “biggest ever,” brings major travel advisories. Several roads around York Park (UTAS Stadium) will be closed, and on-site parking is unavailable.

Fans are urged to use CBD parking, public transport, or the special SkyBus service from the airport and to arrive early via the gate specified on their ticket.

Bag restrictions (A4 size or smaller) are in place, and empty plastic water bottles are permitted for use at refill stations.

Foo Fighters’ Launceston Setlist

My Hero (Dedicated to Pat Smear)

All My Life

Times Like These

The Pretender

La Dee Da

These Days

Walk

Stacked Actors

Learn to Fly

Run

This Is a Call

No Son of Mine

Under You

Aurora

White Limo

Arlandria

Monkey Wrench

Hey, Johnny Park!

Best of You

Encore:

Exhausted

Everlong

London Calling (The Clash cover)