Foo Fighters’ Launceston Setlist & Set Times

This Saturday, January 24, Launceston will become the epicentre of Australian rock as Foo Fighters perform their only national concert of 2026 at UTAS Stadium.
The sold-out event marks the band’s first visit to Tasmania since 2015 and their debut performance ever in the city.
A staggering 24,000 fans, many having secured tickets in a “record time” sell-out, are preparing for the logistical event.
Gates open at 5:00 PM for an evening with support from Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band and local Launceston trio Spooky Eyes.
Frontman Dave Grohl has promised the band will “blast it out for three hours” during their brief 48-hour trip to Tasmania.
The concert, hailed as the state’s “biggest ever,” brings major travel advisories. Several roads around York Park (UTAS Stadium) will be closed, and on-site parking is unavailable.
Fans are urged to use CBD parking, public transport, or the special SkyBus service from the airport and to arrive early via the gate specified on their ticket.
Bag restrictions (A4 size or smaller) are in place, and empty plastic water bottles are permitted for use at refill stations.
Foo Fighters’ Launceston Setlist
My Hero (Dedicated to Pat Smear)
All My Life
Times Like These
The Pretender
La Dee Da
These Days
Walk
Stacked Actors
Learn to Fly
Run
This Is a Call
No Son of Mine
Under You
Aurora
White Limo
Arlandria
Monkey Wrench
Hey, Johnny Park!
Best of You
Encore:
Exhausted
Everlong
London Calling (The Clash cover)