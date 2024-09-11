Dave Grohl shares news of Lovechild outside of his marriage

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl revealed in a post last night that he has a child from outside his marriage

In some unexpected news, Foo Fighters and former Nirvana frontman Dave Grohl has shared news of a child outside his current marriage with his wife, Jordyn Blum.

Blum and Grohl also share three daughters together and have been married since 2003.

Dave Grohl confirmed the news earlier this morning and has since come out saying he plans to be a “supportive parent to her.”

While Grohl did not disclose the name of the baby’s mother he has also stated he is working to regain the trust of his wife and family.

Meanwhile, Grohl is scheduled to play alongside his band Foo Fighter’s at the Soundside Music festival in Bridgeport Connecticut later this month.

